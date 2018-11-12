Jet Airways board likely to consider multiple fundraising options today

Naresh Goyal-controlled Jet Airways at its board meeting on Monday is likely to consider multiple fundraising options to turn around the airline amid a tough operating environment and cash crunch. “There will be a discussion on the way forward at the board meeting as financial re-energisation is the need of the hour,” a source privy to the development told Business Standard.

According to him, the board would explore the options the company has received so far and weigh each of them. “As a policy, Jet Airways does not comment on ...