Jet Airways CFO, deputy CEO Amit Agarwal resigns for 'personal reasons'

-
ALSO READ
Aviation players unlikely to invest in Jet Airways, may skip bidding
Crisis-hit Jet Airways' ultimatum: Infuse Rs 400 crore to stop grounding
Etihad quiet on interim funding plan; Jet Airways grounds four more planes
ED probes Jet Airways' frequent flyer loyalty programme deal with Etihad
Jet Airways clears pending December salary, pilots say not enough
-
Jet Airways CFO and deputy CEO Amit Agarwal on Monday resigned from the company for personal reasons, the airline said in a statement to the stock exchanges.
We wish to inform you that Amit Agarwal, deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer of the company has resigned from the services of the company due to personal reasons, with effect from May 13, 2019, Jet Airways said in a BSE filing.
Amit Agarwal had been named as the deputy chief executive officer of the airline in 2017. He joined Jet as its chief financial officer in 2015 and was also its acting CEO from March 1, 2016 until August 9, 2017.
ALSO READ: Jet Airways deal likely to give wing to Etihad to take on EmiratesThe air carrier has a debt of over Rs 10,000 crore.
SBI and Punjab National bank with nearly Rs 2,000 crore each are the two main lenders involved in the process. In the January-March quarter, SBI classified Rs 1,220 crore worth loans to Jet Airways as non-performing asset.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU