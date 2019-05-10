Jet Airways deal likely to give wing to Etihad to take on Emirates

It will be the second coming for Etihad Airways in its attempt to control Jet if the grounded airline is handed over by the banks to the Abu Dhabi-based carrier. But this time around, the West Asian airline will be in the driver’s seat and does not have to contend with promoter Naresh Goyal with whom it had a tumultuous relationship.

Goyal has now been ousted from the board with no role in Jet. In 2013, Etihad bailed Goyal out when he sank into a financial mess by taking a 24 per cent stake in Jet for $397 million. But Goyal, despite numerous attempts by Etihad to get ...