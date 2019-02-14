Jet Airways deal likely to be finalised by March; tweaks still being made

A resolution plan for Jet Airways has been delayed over issues linked to due diligence in fresh equity investments, promoters’ interests, lenders’ perspective, regulatory hurdles and government concerns, sources in the know said.

Industry watchers are drawing parallels with suspense thrillers while waiting for the “climax or anti-climax’’, as an official put it. A board meeting, scheduled for Thursday (February 14), was expected to take up the proposed deal between Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet, foreign partner Etihad and lenders led by State Bank of India ...