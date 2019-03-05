Jet Airways employee union warns management against staff sacking

A employee union has warned the airline management against sacking of staff as a part of its revival plan. On Tuesday, representatives of the All India Officers & Staff Association gave a memorandum to the airline seeking clarity on the revival plan and future of employees.

"Operations at various airports have reduced and employees are anxious. We asked and received assurances that employees will not be removed and jobs will be secure ," said association president Kiran Pawaskar.

Jet which is facing a funds crunch has grounded over 40 planes and is canceling over 100 flights each day. It has around 16,000 employees. While the junior employees have been paid on time, senior management, pilots and engineers are yet to receive salaries for past 2.5 months. The priorities for the airline are to get the grounded the planes operational and pay overdue salaries and dues. " We have various other demands related to union membership, non payment of bonus to certain employees and other disputes related to wage review and the management has sought time to address it," he said.