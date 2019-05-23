Jet Airways' future up in the air as Hindujas, Etihad fail to strike a deal

Jet Airways’ future remained uncertain as Hinduja Group and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways failed to make headway in their negotiations for joint ownership of the airline.

Simultaneously, it has been learnt that lenders have expressed reservations to consider the unsolicited bids, as they find them lacking financial and managerial depth. Multiple entities, including UK-based entrepreneur Jason Unsworth, Mumbai-based Darwin Platform Group, London-based AdiGro Aviation, and Russian aviation professional Oleg Evdokimov, were not shortlisted by the lenders but had submitted bids ...