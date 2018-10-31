Jet Airways passengers lose complimentary lounge access at Mumbai airport

The lounge has refused complimentary access to passengers over airline's unpaid dues.

The action came after rate negotiations between and the lounge operator failed. did not respond to query on the issue but airline sources complained of high user fees at the lounge and monopolistic practices at the airport.

A notice at the informed passengers that the complimentary access at the lounge is currently not available for Jet Airways customers only. "You may, however, access lounge on a paid basis," it said.

TFS, the company which operates the lounge at too did not respond immediately to queries.

The airline didn't give a prior intimation to its customers regarding withdrawal of lounge facilities, but following social media complaints, it informed customers that lounge access was temporarily unavailable.

Sources said the airline was in negotiation with the lounge operator to reduce charges for use of facilities. "The fee per guest is around Rs 900-1000 and with average fares of around Rs 3000, the airline has been finding this unviable. As the dues have been pending for few months withdrew access to Jet Airways customers," an airline source said.

"It is a monopoly. Airlines have no option but to use the lounge. Foreign airlines don't face the issue as such because average fares on international flights are higher," the source added.

It is learnt that the airline has been delaying payments to the lounge operator, which in the past had warned to put the airline on a cash and carry basis. The exact outstanding amount could not be ascertained.





Jet Airways business class passengers get free access to the lounge. Economy passengers holding elite tier status in loyalty programme and purchasing certain higher class fares too get lounge access.