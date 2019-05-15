Jet Airways revival: Banks may dial govt-backed wealth fund NIIF this week

Fresh talks are likely to kick off between the Jet Airways lenders and government-backed wealth fund NIIF this week in an attempt to strike a deal, according to people in the know.

This is being seen as a significant step to rescue the grounded Jet, which has lost several top executives, key slots and a large part of its fleet already. On reviving talks between the National Investment & Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and lenders, a source close to the development said a meeting could take place as early as Thursday. ‘’Whether or not the talks will convert into a deal would ...