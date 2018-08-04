Jet Airways says plans for expanding the network remain on track

on Saturday said it will continue to expand its and improve customer experience even as its pilots’ union agreed to work with the company on cost savings.

However, a source in the pilots’ union told Press Trust of India that pilots have not agreed to pay cuts proposed by the airline, which is battling financial woes amid rising fuel costs and low fares.

“We are endeavouring to assist our company in facing these challenges by meeting with the management and being a part of the solution in achieving cost efficiencies and enhancing our service standards,” the said in a communication to its members.

In a staff meeting on Wednesday the airline management painted a grim picture of its finances while asking pilots and engineers to take pay cut.





The airline however denied there was any threat of closure following media reports which said the airline can’t survive for more than two months.

On Saturday the airline reached out to its frequent flyers assuring them of continuity of operations.