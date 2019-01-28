JUST IN
Wipro boosts local hiring to ramp up delivery in onshore locations
Jet Airways seeks shareholder approval for converting debt into shares

The airline will also seek approval for their lenders to appoint a nominee director to the board

Jet Airways
Jet Airways Ltd said on Monday it was seeking shareholder approval for converting existing debt into shares or convertible instruments.

At a shareholder meeting scheduled for Feb. 21, the airline will also seek approval for their lenders to appoint a nominee director to the board, the debt-laden company said.
