Jet cancels international flights for Thursday, seeks funds to stay afloat

has cancelled all for Thursday and grounded more than three-fourth of its 119-aircraft fleet, sources in the airline.

agency PTI reported Jet had suspended flights to eastern and northeastern India after grounding 10 more fleets.

Saddled with more than $1.2 billion of bank debt, the airline has been teetering for weeks and has yet to receive a loan of about $217 million from its lenders as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.