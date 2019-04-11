JUST IN
Jet grounds 10 planes for non-payment of lease rentals, count reaches to 79
Jet cancels international flights for Thursday, seeks funds to stay afloat

News agency PTI reported Jet had suspended flights to eastern and northeastern India after grounding 10 more fleets

Jet Airways has cancelled all international flights for Thursday and grounded more than three-fourth of its 119-aircraft fleet, sources in the airline.

News agency PTI reported Jet had suspended flights to eastern and northeastern India after grounding 10 more fleets.

Saddled with more than $1.2 billion of bank debt, the airline has been teetering for weeks and has yet to receive a loan of about $217 million from its lenders as part of a rescue deal agreed in late March.
