IndiGo and SpiceJet fly on Jet Airways' woes, may garner profits in Q4

Problems at Jet Airways have helped IndiGo and SpiceJet gain market share and benefit from a surge in air fares despite a muted passenger demand. After several quarters of decline, yields are expected to have gone up by 15 per cent in the March quarter, thereby helping both the companies boost their revenues and profits.

On the revenue front, the gains for both, IndiGo and SpiceJet, will come in passenger growth, as well as, a rise in fares. Analysts at Elara expect Indigo to benefit more than SpiceJet because of the rise in fares, as the carrier has more exposure to metro routes ...