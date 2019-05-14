JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Back in the black, United Bank of India aims PCA framework exit by Q2FY20
Business Standard

Jet CEO Vinay Dube resigns, follows chief financial officer Agarwal

Jet, which owes vast sums to its lessors, pilots, fuel suppliers and other parties, stopped all flights from April 17

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Vinay Dube CEO, Jet Airways
Vinay Dube resigns as Jet CEO

Jet Airways said on Tuesday its Chief Executive Officer Vinay Dube had resigned with immediate effect.

Dube's exit comes shortly after the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer Amit Agarwal, that was announced earlier in the day. Agarwal's resignation was effective May 13, the company said.

The debt-strapped company said Dube and Agarwal resigned due to personal reasons, without providing further details. Rahul Taneja, the airline's chief people officer, too has resigned, CNBC TV 18 reported.

The airline, once the biggest private carrier in the country, owes vast sums to its lessors, pilots, fuel suppliers and other parties. It stopped all flights from April 17 after its lenders refused to extend more funds to keep the carrier flying.
First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 17:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU