Jet conducts test flight as consortium revives airline after 3 years

A flew on Thursday three years after the private airline shut down and is being revived now. The airline conducted a test flight during which it flew for 1 hour 38 minutes over Hyderabad.

The was operated by pilots Manav Gupta, Ankush Sharma and Vishesh Oberoi and flew under the code 9W-101.

Incidentally, 29 years ago Jet operated its flight on 5 May. The airline ceased operations in April 2019 due to mounting debt. Following the insolvency resolution process under India’s bankruptcy code, a consortium of UAE- based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Consortium emerged to be the owner.

The aircraft, which once belonged to Jet and subsequently inducted by SpiceJet. Early this year, SpiceJet de-commissioned the and Jet’s new management took it up.

Following the test flight, the aircraft flew to Delhi from Hyderabad where it will conduct a proving flight under the inspection of DGCA officials.- a mandatory process in order to activate the airline’s license. Proving flights are done to demonstrate the readiness of an operator. Under DGCA laws, will be required to conduct a minimum of 5 flight on the route they intend to operate.