Jet conducts test flight as consortium revives airline after 3 years

A Jet Airways aircraft flew on Thursday three years after the private airline shut down and is being revived now. The airline conducted a test flight during which it flew for 1 hour 38 minutes over Hyderabad.
The aircraft was operated by Jet Airways pilots Manav Gupta, Ankush Sharma and Vishesh Oberoi and flew under the code 9W-101.
Incidentally, 29 years ago Jet operated its flight on 5 May. The airline ceased operations in April 2019 due to mounting debt. Following the insolvency resolution process under India’s bankruptcy code, a consortium of UAE- based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Consortium emerged to be the owner.
The aircraft, which once belonged to Jet and subsequently inducted by SpiceJet. Early this year, SpiceJet de-commissioned the aircraft and Jet’s new management took it up.
Following the test flight, the aircraft flew to Delhi from Hyderabad where it will conduct a proving flight under the inspection of DGCA officials.- a mandatory process in order to activate the airline’s license. Proving flights are done to demonstrate the readiness of an operator. Under DGCA laws, Jet Airways will be required to conduct a minimum of 5 flight on the route they intend to operate.
