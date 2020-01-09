Jet gets second EoI after South America-based Synergy group, stocks gain

Jet Airways has received a second expression of interest (EoI) for its revival. This comes after South America-based Synergy Group submitted an EoI for Jet late last week.

The Resolution Professional of Jet informed the bankruptcy tribunal — National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) — that they have received two EoI’s so far and the second EoI they have received is from a non-aviation company, with high net worth. Moreover, they are expecting a few more EoIs to come in before the deadline ends. However, there is no clarity on whether the Hinduja Group will bid for Jet. ...