Jet not paying statutory dues to employees who left in past 2 months: Union

Jet has failed to deposit provident fund and has not paid gratuity benefits to employees who left the organisation in the past two months, the airline’s staff union said in a police complaint on Wednesday. The airline’s ground staff held a silent protest at Mumbai airport and then marched to the local police station seeking criminal action against the management.
“The non-payment of salary and other benefits is violation of law and we believe it is an act of criminal breach of trust and an FIR should be registered under various Sections. We now understand that statutory deductions have also not been deposited which is a further criminal breach,” All India Jet Officers and Staff Association said in its police complaint.
Association leader Kiran Pawaskar said: “We don’t want Jet employees to suffer the same fate like staff of Kingfisher Airlines.”
