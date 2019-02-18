Jindal Stainless' first dedicated facility for Railways in Chennai

Jindal Stainless, through its subsidiary JSL Lifestyle Limited, has commissioned its first dedicated facility for in The company expects Rs 300 crore revenue from this facility once it reaches its full capacity.

Spread over two acres at Maraimalai Nagar, this new railway facility will supply high quality stainless steel components with ‘just-in-time’ delivery to the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), for production of railway coaches.

Currently, the unit started operations with around 4800 tonnes of fabrication annually and will ramp it up to 7200 tonnes in a couple of years.

This facility will produce railway coach sub-assemblies like side-wall, roof arch, trough floor and retention tanks for ICF, These components will be used in LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) model coaches and other variants.

The Company is expecting initial revenue of nearly Rs 100 crore annually from this facility. Revenue is expected to touch nearly Rs 300 crore annually once the enhanced capacity reaches 7200 tonnes.

Over the next 4-5 years, plans to produce around 10,000 stainless steel coaches annually. A stainless steel coach not only enhances safety due to high impact resistance, but is also fire and corrosion resistant, thereby drastically reducing casualties in cases of accident/ collision. The stainless steel material produced by for railway coaches is already tested and approved by Research Designs & Standards Organisation (RDSO).