Women in informal economy have greater career aspiration than men: Study
Business Standard

Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 120 cr to set up two rooftop solar projects

While a project of 21 megawatt peak (MWp) will be set up in Jajpur, another 6 MWp rooftop solar capacity will be installed at company's unit in Hisar, JSL said

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL) on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 120 crore to set up rooftop solar capacities at its Jajpur and Hisar facilities.

While a project of 21 megawatt peak (MWp) will be set up in Jajpur, another 6 MWp rooftop solar capacity will be installed at company's unit in Hisar, JSL said in a statement.

"The two rooftop solar plants will be generating about 795 million units of electricity, with a carbon abatement potential of 5,64,450 tonnes in a span of 25 years," it said.

Both the projects are scheduled to be completed by March 2024, the company said, adding that the energy generated will be for captive usage.

JSL managing director Abhyuday Jindal said: "This is an important step towards achieving our net zero target. Our commitment is responsible business practices and dedication to reducing carbon footprint. We will continue this practice."

The company's Hisar unit has already commissioned rooftop solar projects of 4.1 MWp, which is capable of generating 110.7 million units of electricity and reducing 78,597 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

In 2021-22, the company reduced its carbon emissions by 1.4 lakh tonnes, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 13:30 IST

