Jindal Steel divests entire stake in Oman facility for over $1 bn

(Mauritius) Ltd (JSPML), an arm of Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's (JSPL) on Tuesday said that it had accepted a binding offer from Templar Investments Limited to divest its entire stake in its Oman asset, Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel Co LLC (JSIS Oman).

The divestment is in line with JSPL’s vision and commitment to continuously bring down its debt and deleverage its balance sheet, the company said in a release.

The enterprise value of the deal is over $1 billion and Alpen Capital, a Middle East-based investment bank, has been appointed to conduct the sale process, which received competitive offers from multiple interested bidders.

CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP, Oman and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, India are the legal advisors for the transaction.

“This sale is in-line with our vision to reduce debt and create a much healthier balance sheet for our investors and stakeholders. We firmly believe in the India growth story,” the release quoted V R Sharma, managing director at Delhi-based Jindal Steel as saying.

The transaction is subject to approval from shareholders of JSPL and lenders of JSIS Oman among others.

JSPL expects the transaction to close in approximately a month, said the release. Meanwhile, Jindal Steel is not the only steel producer to make such a move to lower its debt.

Among peers, Tata Steel is also working to complete its South East Asia transaction in order to generate cash, which could help lower debt.

Among other steel players, Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Steel continues to remain invested in the US as well as Italy.