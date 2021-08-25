Jindal Steel plans $2.4-billion spend in six years, double output

-
ALSO READ
Govt spending to push private capex higher after multi-year deleveraging
Infrastructure fund yields depend on govt expenditure, say analysts
Govt to increase budget for MSMEs next year: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
JSPL receives revised Rs 7,401-cr offer from Worldone Pvt for Jindal Power
JSPL accepts revised offer from Worldone to divest 96.42% in Jindal Power
-
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd. plans to spend $2.4 billion over the next six years to ramp up capacity, joining its peers in announcing massive expansions as a recovery from the pandemic boosts demand.
The steelmaker plans to raise total crude steel capacity to 15.9 million tons by March 2025 from 8.6 million tons, the New Delhi-based company said in an investor presentation on Tuesday. The expenditure also includes plans to more than double pellet production capacity to 21 million tons by 2024, it said.
The Naveen Jindal-led mill, once India’s biggest steelmaker by market value, is set to make fresh investments for growth, after aggressively slashing its debt levels by more than 60% since 2018. The expansion plan is driven by expectations of robust consumption as India aims to invest 100 trillion rupees ($1.3 trillion) in infrastructure to boost economic growth and create jobs.
Rivals Tata Steel Ltd. and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ltd., a joint venture between ArcelorMittal SA and Nippon Steel Corp., have already announced plans to more than double capacity, lured by strong demand prospects. Jindal Steel estimates annual demand will recover from pandemic-related disruptions and grow 8% to 9% by 2025.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU