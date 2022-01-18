Jio adds 2.01 mn users in November, Bharti Airtel 1.3 mn as per TRAI data

-
Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel added 2.01 million and 1.3 million mobile subscribers in November respectively as per the data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India today. Vodafone Idea (Vi) continues to lose customers and in November its subscriber base shrank by 1.8 million.
For Jio this is the second consecutive positive month after reporting a decline of 19 million customers in September. Jio’s subscriber base stood at 428.6 million as of November end.
Airtel too regained lost ground after reporting a loss of nearly half million customers in October. In November it added 1.31 million new wireless users and its total customer base stood at 355.2 million.
Vodafone Idea’s customer base stood at 267.1 million as it lost over 1.8 million users. All the three service providers registered a growth in rural areas.
Overall wireless subscriber base registered a growth of 0.10 per cent in November. At the end of the month total customer count stood at 1.16 billion.
Except Gujarat, Mumbai, Delhi, Karnataka, Assam, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh (East) and Haryana, all other service areas showed growth in their wireless subscribers in November, TRAI said.
