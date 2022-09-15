Reliance Jio adds 2.94 mn subscribers, Bharti Airtel 0.5 mn: Trai

-
ALSO READ
NPS subscribers up 24 per cent YoY to 53.17 million in May: PFRDA
Tariff hike boost helps Reliance Jio log 24% jump in net profit
5G networks: The next big battle in India's telecom space is about to begin
TMS Ep149: 5G spectrum prices, TDS on EPF, markets, Private 5G network
Telecom industry is at last seeing healthy improvement in key parameters
-
Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the Indian telecom market as it gained 2.94 million mobile subscribers in July, data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on September 15 showed. The company had added 420,000 new subscribers in June.
Meanwhile, Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Airtel added 0.5 million subscribers in July, the data showed. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea lost 1.54 million subscribers in July. Meanwhile, the government-owned BSNL and MTNL lost 1,327,999 and 3,038 wireless customers, respectively.
Jio had the highest user base in the country, at 415.96 million as of July 31, followed by Airtel at 363.4 million, and Vodafone with 255.1 million. The overall number of telephone subscribers in India increased by 0.7 million in July to 1.17 billion as on July 31, the data showed. In June, the number of new subscribers had risen by 2.22 million.
In urban areas, the number of subscribers increased to 650.40 million at the end of July, up from 649.09 million at the end of June. Trai data showed rural subscriptions saw a rare decline. The number of subscribers in India's vast rural hinterland fell to 523.26 million, down from 523.87 million during the same period, data showed. This constituted a loss of 0.6 million subscribers.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 20:30 IST