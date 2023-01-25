JUST IN
Business Standard

Jio, Airtel, other telcos bag 20 million 5G customers in less than 4 months

5G services rolled out in 190 cities already; India to have 369 million 5G customers by 2026

Topics
5G spectrum | telecom sector

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

5G, 5G in India
India is now only behind China and the US in terms of the number of cities in a country where 5G services have been extended

Indian telcos have been able to garner over 20 million 5G customers in less than four months after the official laun­ch of the service last October, according to industry estimates.

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 22:19 IST

