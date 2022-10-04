Jio to start beta trial of 5G services in four cities from Oct 5

Telecom major Jio will start a beta trial of 5G service in four cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi - from October 5 with a select set of customers, the company said on Tuesday.

The company will send an invite to customers under Jio True 5G Welcome Offer to try its 5G services, and the subscribers will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 gigabit per second speed.

"Post the successful demonstration of its True-5G services at the India Mobile Congress 2022, Jio is announcing the Beta trial of its True-5G services on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, for Jio users in 4 cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Varanasi," Jio said in the statement.

"As Jio’s True 5G network is getting ready in these metros, Jio’s Welcome Offer will enable its invited customers to trial True-5G services and provide service and user-experience feedback. Being a customer-obsessed organization, Jio believes in giving the best customer experience that is strengthened by customer feedback," said the telco in a statement.

Jio True 5G Welcome Offer:

1. Jio True 5G Welcome Offer is being launched in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi for Jio users, by invitation

2. These customers will get Unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps+ speeds

3. The Beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively as cities keep getting ready

4. Users will continue to avail of this Beta trial until the network coverage of a city is substantially complete to provide the best coverage and user experience to every customer.

5. Invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset

6. Jio is also working with all handset brands to enable their 5G handsets to work seamlessly with Jio True 5G services so that customers have the most comprehensive range of 5G devices to choose from

Akash Ambani, Chairman, Infocomm Limited, said: “By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian. 5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India."