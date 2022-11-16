JUST IN
Jio announces new international roaming plans ahead of FIFA world cup 2022
Reliance Jio has launched international roaming (IR) packs for customers who are going to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022. These plans will be functional in Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia.

Jio has introduced five prepaid plans. These plans are segregated into two main categories: one that bundles voice, data, and SMS benefits, and the other one is just for data loading.

Below are the details of the plans launched by Jio:

The first plan which offers all voice, data, and SMS will cost Rs 1,599 and comes with a validity of 15 days offering 1 GB of data along with 150 minutes of local voice calling + home voice calling and 100 SMS for Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The second plan would come for Rs 3,999 and offer users 3GB of data for 30 days along with 250 minutes of local and home voice calling and 100 SMS (it will also work in three countries mentioned above).

Lastly, the fans would have a choice to go for the Rs 6,799 plan, with which one will get 5GB of data, 500 minutes of local and home voice calling and 100 SMS (this plan will work in three countries as well).

Under the data-only plans, the first one will come for Rs 1,122 and will have a validity of 5 days and will offer 1 GB of data. The second data-only plan will come for Rs 5,122 and will offer 5 GB of data with a validity of 21 days.

Customers can purchase a plan suited based on the number of matches they are going to witness in Qatar. Users can check full details of the plans and subscribe to the plans on jio.com or on MyJio.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 18:52 IST

