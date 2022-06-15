Jio-bp to power Zomato's commitment to have 100% EV fleet by 2030

-
ALSO READ
Restaurants oppose Zomato's 'draconian' food quality policy
Zomato Q3 results: Target price cut post muted Q3; long-term outlook intact
Zomato Q4 results: what to look at in food-delivery firm's numbers tomorrow
Zomato Q4 Results: Consolidated loss widens to Rs 360 cr as expenses mount
Zomato net loss triples to Rs 360 crore in Q4, revenue rises 75%
-
Jio-bp - a fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp - and food delivery platform Zomato on Wednesday announced that they have entered into an agreement to support Zomato’s commitment towards having 100% EV fleet by 2030. Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery.
"Leveraging the best of RIL and bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. Last year, Jio-bp, constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find nearby charging stations and seamlessly charge their EVs," said the company in a statement.
The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment.
With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in electrification of the last mile delivery and passenger segments.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU