Jio-bp to power Zomato's commitment to have 100% EV fleet by 2030

Jio-bp - a fuels and mobility joint venture between RIL and bp - and food delivery platform on Wednesday announced that they have entered into an agreement to support Zomato’s commitment towards having 100% EV fleet by 2030. Jio-bp will provide EV mobility services to along with access to ‘Jio-bp pulse’ branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery.

"Leveraging the best of RIL and bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain. Last year, Jio-bp, constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs. The JV’s electric mobility business, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers, operates under the brand Jio-bp pulse. With the Jio-bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find nearby charging stations and seamlessly charge their EVs," said the company in a statement.

The collaboration is poised to accelerate EV adoption in the rapidly growing Indian delivery and transportation segment.

With high-performance batteries resulting in superior on-road range and with swapping taking just a couple of minutes, battery swapping has become an ideal solution for two and three-wheelers, especially those playing in the last-mile delivery segment. Therefore, battery swapping is set to be the primary driver in electrification of the last mile delivery and passenger segments.