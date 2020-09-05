Jio cuts to grow, but the jury is out on its rock-bottom pricing

Unlike the runaway success of its telecom services, Reliance Jio’s broadband venture has been underwhelming. A year after its commercial launch, the broadband business has less than a million subscribers, less than half of key rival Bharti Airtel’s 2.4 million connections.

Seen in relation to the company’s ambitious target to enter 50 million homes and enterprises, the numbers appear even smaller. But this week Jio decided to take action, announcing an aggressive unlimited broadband service with an entry price of Rs 399 with 30 mbps speed. The killer is not only the ...