Jio explores 5G use cases, undertakes trial runs of over 25 applications

In a key step to find use cases that can be monetised, has undertaken trial runs of over 25 applications on its indigenously developed standalone core and new radio. The trials were done over 100 days in Jamnagar and Mumbai.

Jio is positioned to offer the services in a “marketplace” model to its potential customers “at scale”, said sources aware of the development.

One may not have to wait long to enter the world of two-way holographic communication, opt for real-time immersive virtual reality meetings or enjoy the pleasures of virtual shopping over 5G for an assisted retail experience, and enjoy Jio TV with 8K and 4K UHD streaming video. Users will be offered real-time artificial intelligence chatbots, virtual tours of iconic museums, and multiplayer virtual reality cloud gaming over 5G and fixed wireless access.

To enable Industry 4.0, it has tested robotics for industry in the warehouse automation space, Internet of Things-based power management, 5G-connected drones for survey reports and airdrop of supplies, driverless vehicles and augmented reality connected over 5G for industrial training.





Jio also conducted trials on network slicing on 5G, which would help offer enterprises a secure and customised network.

In healthcare, 5G has powered ultraviolet disinfection robot for hospital rooms, tele-operated ultrasound robot, intra-hospital robot, tele-ICU (an offsite command centre of critical care experts and nurses are connected to an ICU through real-time audio visual) and drone-based logistics delivery, all of which were tested.

A spokesperson, however, declined to comment.

Sources pointed out that the list of use cases will only get bigger and Jio has decided to invite software as a service players as partners apart from start-ups.

Testing out new use cases could be vital for telcos to enhance revenues. They have complained that their roll-out of 5G might be much slower than desired because use cases have not been developed for consumers to lap up.

Globally, a use case that is gaining is a fixed wireless access that essentially uses 5G wireless in the last mile to connect broadband to homes instead of the more cumbersome fibre to the home.

Currently, two major players, Jio and Airtel, have been able to reach 12 million homes through FTTH (fiber to the home). However, the market potential is huge as 100 million pay TV subscribers could be the initial addressable segment.

Another promising area is pushing more uses through virtual and augmented reality. Experts say that with millimeter band phones expected to hit India in a year, services such as virtual shopping and immersive virtual reality meetings could also be a reality on 5G mobile phones. Currently, it can be experienced on laptops powered by 5G.