JUST IN
RBL Bank offloads over 12% stake in Kilburn Engg since May for Rs 17 cr
Cactus Venture aims to raise Rs 750 cr by Dec to invest in clean-tech firms
Telecom user base grows to 1.17 bn with Jio taking lead in new addition
Indian venture debt platform 8vdX expands to UK, Singapore and Australia
Unacademy founder Gaurav Munjal and Relevel deny report of layoffs
After Amazon, Flipkart fined for allowing sale of poor quality cookers
IBBI likely to issue more regulations by August-end to streamline CIRP
Telcos pay Rs 17,873 crore as first instalment of 5G spectrum dues
Merchandise sales higher than pre-Covid level on Independence Day weekend
Retail businesses grew 18% in July as compared to pre-Covid level: Survey
You are here: Home » Companies » News
RBL Bank offloads over 12% stake in Kilburn Engg since May for Rs 17 cr
Business Standard

Jio gained 4.2 million new users in June, Airtel added 0.79 million: Trai

In contrast, Airtel only added 0.79 million customers while Vodafone Idea continued its losing streak as it shed 1.8 million users

Topics
Reliance Jio | telecom sector | Bharti Airtel

BS Reporter 

The other app where a lot of resources will be put in is JioMart, the e-commerce app that will be available through WhatsApp very soon
With these gains Jio’s total wireless subscriber count stood at 413 million

Reliance Jio added 4.2 million new mobile customers in June, consolidating its past month gains. In contrast, Airtel only added 0.79 million customers while Vodafone Idea continued its losing streak as it shed 1.8 million users, according to Trai data for the month. With these gains Jio’s total wireless subscriber count stood at 413 million.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea had 362.9 million and 256.6 million users respectively. This was the second consecutive growth month for Jio which had added 3.1 million new wireless customers in May. The company had lost subscribers for nine months till March-end but reported gains in the first quarter FY 23. Jio had earlier attributed drop in users to SIM consolidation and cleanup of low tariff users.

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 00:13 IST

`
.