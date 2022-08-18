Jio gained 4.2 million new users in June, Airtel added 0.79 million: Trai

added 4.2 million new mobile customers in June, consolidating its past month gains. In contrast, Airtel only added 0.79 million customers while Vodafone Idea continued its losing streak as it shed 1.8 million users, according to Trai data for the month. With these gains Jio’s total wireless subscriber count stood at 413 million.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea had 362.9 million and 256.6 million users respectively. This was the second consecutive growth month for Jio which had added 3.1 million new wireless customers in May. The company had lost subscribers for nine months till March-end but reported gains in the first quarter FY 23. Jio had earlier attributed drop in users to SIM consolidation and cleanup of low tariff users.