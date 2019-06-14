Jio GigaFiber's refundable deposit amount reduced to Rs 2,500: Details here

GigaFiber, which was announced at the Reliance Industries annual general meeting in 2018, is still not openly available. However, the fibre-to-the-home broadband services are offered in select locations across country under the company’s preview offer. In the preview offer, the broadband services are provided by the company without any cost, but to obtain the connection, user need to deposit a refundable security deposit of Rs 4,500. However, the preview offer is now available at a reduced price of Rs 2,500 – according to a news report in the Telecom Talk Info.

Though the new preview offer is available at a reduced refundable deposit, there are a few things that has changed too. These include:

The preview offer with Rs 2,500 refundable security deposit comes with a single band wireless router that operates at 2.4Ghz. This means, the connection will not be compatible with wireless modules that operates at 5Ghz. While most of the devices, including smartphones, notebooks, computers, televisions support both 5Ghz and 2.4Ghz bands, the 5Ghz band is considered better as it provides better transfer rate, range and data rate.

In the new preview offer, the bandwidth has also been reduced to 50Mbps from 100Mbps.

Other than these two changes, there is no difference between Rs 4,500 and Rs 2,500 preview offers. Both comes with 1,000GB monthly data limit. In absence of broadband plans, both the preview offers are renewed monthly free of cost. After the launch, however, there are chances that data and validity plans would differ for both the preview offers.