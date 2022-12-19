JUST IN
YouTube creators contributed Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Study
UTI AMC's shares soar 10% on reports of Tata group eyeing majority stake
Ericsson scaling up production in phases at Pune to meet India' 5G demand
Flexi staffing industry grows by 6%, adds 78,000 jobs in July-Sept
Indians flocking both foreign and local getaways as travel recovers: Airbnb
Mobile user base dips for second straight month, shrinks by 1.82 million
Flexi staffing grew 6% in July-Sept, added 78,000 new jobs: Report
Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities
Wipro acquires packaged traditional food and spices brand Nirapara
Call centres' response time to customers dipped in 2022, says report
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
YouTube creators contributed Rs 10,000 cr to India's GDP in 2021: Study
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jio installed 5x more 5G radios than Airtel as of Nov: Telecom dept in RS

Airtel cites difference in tech after govt presents data in Rajya Sabha

Topics
Reliance Jio | 5G service in India | Bharti Airtel

Subhayan Chakraborty & Aneesh Phadnis  |  New Delhi 

Jio
The two telecom companies currently racing for 5G domination, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, are currently putting up nearly 2,500 BTS every week, as opposed to the initial government-mandated target of at least 10,000 BTS, official data showed.

Reliance Jio had five times more 5G base stations (BTS), or 5G radios, than Airtel as of November, the telecom department told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Total number of 5G BTS in the country was nearly 21,000 as on November 26, with most in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, Minister of State for Telecommunications Devusinh Chauhan said in a written reply. A BTS is a fixed radio transceiver in any mobile network, most often installed on mobile towers.

The two telecom companies currently racing for 5G domination, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, are currently putting up nearly 2,500 BTS every week, as opposed to the initial government-mandated target of at least 10,000 BTS, official data showed.

Currently, 5G is being introduced in India on two different technological platforms. In the Standalone (SA) mode, the network is built only on 5G, while in the Non-Standalone (NSA) mode, the 5G network is built as a top-up on an existing layer of the 4G radio network.

While Reliance Jio has launched its 5G network on the SA mode, Bharti Airtel has opted for NSA. As a result, industry experts have pointed out that Reliance Jio would need to instal more BTS than Bharti Airtel.

Senior company officials at Bharti Airtel told Business Standard the company is currently installing an average of two radio transceivers on every tower to expand 5G coverage, while Reliance Jio is installing up to six.

“This is skewing the figures by a wide margin despite the pace of expansion currently being head to head,” an Airtel official said.

The data showed 14 states currently have 5G base stations, with Bihar (38), Haryana (32), Andhra Pradesh (12) near the bottom. Kerala had just six.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Reliance Jio

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 20:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.