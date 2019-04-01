Jio has FANG, technology that will edge in every aspect of digital economy

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries (RIL) is on the way to make lemonade, lemon pie and every other conceivable recipe in the book.

RIL is on the path to create the Indian equivalent of the global tech ecosystem of the Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google (commonly known as FANG). He is also taking pages out of the playbooks of Chinese giants like Baidu and Alibaba to make sure that RIL has a finger in every pie of the digital ecosystem to tap into the growing internet economy. With Reliance Jio possibly acquiring stakes in AI chatbot ...