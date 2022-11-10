Jio True 5G now in Bengaluru, Hyderabad; unlimited data under welcome offer

After the launch of Jio True- services in six cities, namely, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara, Jio has now extended it to and Hyderabad, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited announced on Thursday.

Starting November 10, as part of the "Jio Welcome Offer", users will be provided unlimited data with up to 1Gbps+ speeds, the company said in a release.

"JioTrue5G, in these two tech-centric cities will help realize the true potential of some of the latest technologies that will serve humanity and improve the quality of life of Indians," the company stated adding that being a customer-obsessed organization, it is rolling out its advanced True- services in a phase-wise manner, to ensure the best customer experience.

JioTrue5G is already being experienced by lakhs of users across six cities, response to which, according to the company, is extremely positive. The company further said that customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build an advanced 5G network.



It added that Jio users are experiencing speeds between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their smartphones and are using very high quantities of data, seamlessly.