Jio turns two; company offers 42GB data per month at Rs 100: Details here

Reliance Jio, a Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider, is offering 42GB of high-speed 4G data, along with free voice calls, SMS and subscription of Jio apps at an effective price of Rs 100 per month. The offer is valid from September 12 to September 21 and can be availed from MyJio app. This offer is a part of Jio turns two celebrations in which the company recently also offered an additional data of 8GB valid for four days to existing Jio customers.

The Jio turns two offer of 42GB data at an effective price of Rs 100 is applicable for existing prime subscribers. has partnered with home-grown e-commerce platform Flipkart to provide an instant cashback of Rs 50 on a recharge of Rs 399 using PhonePe service in MyJio app. In addition, the company is also offering instant cashback of Rs 50 to Jio prepaid users who have Rs 50 cashback discount voucher from Jio, which brings down the effective recharge value of Rs 399 to Rs 299.

In Rs 399 recharge pack, Jio offers 1.5GB data per day valid for 84 days, along with free voice calls, SMS and subscription of Jio apps suite. Therefore, after the cashback, the Rs 399 recharge costs Rs 299 valid for 84 days, bringing down the effective monthly cost to Rs 100.

Here is how to get the offer:

Step 1: Go to MyJio app

Step 2: Click on recharge option and select Rs 399 recharge plan

Step 3: On the payment mode page, select PhonePe from the list of available wallet options and click next

Step 4: Link PhonePe account by verifying through one-time password

Step 5: Click on ‘Pay by PhonePe’

Important to note, look for Rs 50 Jio discount voucher on payments page on Step 3 before moving to make payments. If the discount voucher benefit is not visible, close the app and restart the process again. Look at the following screenshot to know how to redeem the offer