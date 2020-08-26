Jio unlikely to increase tariffs the way incumbent operators are thinking

Incumbent telecom operators are bracing for a tariff hike. The question is not if, but how much and how soon. Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal says that, to his mind, Average Revenue Per User or ARPUs need to hit Rs 300, or double Airtel’s current figure, if the industry is to stabilize.

Yet sources close to Reliance Jio say the company has not yet taken a call as it is focussed on increasing its market share to 50 per cent. In any case, its tariffs are even now about 20 per cent lower than its competitors. The sense of urgency and clarity on the tariff increase will ...