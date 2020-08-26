JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

State-run oil and gas firms set to invest Rs 1.62 trillion this year
Business Standard

Jio unlikely to increase tariffs the way incumbent operators are thinking

Bharti Airtel's Sunil Mittal says that, to his mind, Average Revenue Per User or ARPUs need to hit Rs 300, or double Airtel's current figure, if the industry is to stabilize

Topics
Reliance Jio | Bharti Airtel | telecom tariffs

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Incumbent telecom operators are bracing for a tariff hike. The question is not if, but how much and how soon. Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal says that, to his mind, Average Revenue Per User or ARPUs need to hit Rs 300, or double Airtel’s current figure, if the industry is to stabilize.

Yet sources close to Reliance Jio say the company has not yet taken a call as it is focussed on increasing its market share to 50 per cent. In any case, its tariffs are even now about 20 per cent lower than its competitors. The sense of urgency and clarity on the tariff increase will ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 06:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU