No freebies, cash discounts to cheer car buyers this festive season

A car buyer may have to forget about eye-popping discounts, offers and freebies when he walks into a showroom this Pandemic-bruised auto majors are likely to set aside these time-tested strategies for now, focusing instead on attractive finance schemes and an enhanced digital experience in the festive period.

On an average, festivals, starting from Ganesh Chaturthi to Diwali, account for anywhere between 17-19 per cent of the annual sales of passenger car makers. The high percentage clearly underscores the criticality of festivals.

But officials at car admit that it is a tight-rope walk for them this year. “It is a litmus test for marketers. They will have to come up with innovative means to promote and sell their cars this festive, as there is limited provision for discounts and incentives,” says Shashank Srivastava, executive director, sales & marketing, Maruti Suzuki India.

There’s a reason for this assessment by Srivastava: Car makers have to ensure that the demand momentum, which kicked in from June this year gathers pace and sales rise at a faster clip. But, have to do this at a fraction of last year’s marketing budgets, since cash conservation tops their priority list this year.

The task, say experts, involves not only recouping the first quarter’s volume loss, but also bringing it on par with last year’s sales. This is a challenge, given that consumers remain prudent with their household expenditure amid the uncertainty.

Maruti, which has no major launches lined up for the festive season, plans to fully digitise car financing by offering end-to-end solutions. This will ensure that buyers do not have to visit a bank to complete the loan process. Instead, everything will be done digitally, starting from selecting the finance scheme to getting the approvals and having the loan disbursed to them.

“All this while finance hasn’t been part of the carmakers’ ecosystem,” says Srivastava.

Which is why buyers had to visit the bank to get it done, he says. Under the new e-finance option, which is currently in its pilot phase, everything can be now done with a few clicks in the safety of their homes, he says.

Kavan Mukhtyar, partner and leader, automotive, at consultancy firm PWC, says car makers have an uphill task this festive: Revive sales at all costs given that the first three months of the current fiscal were lost.

“One can therefore expect sales this to surpass last year’s,” he says. While full-year sales will still see a drop of 20 per cent versus last year, at least, car makers would have recovered some ground, if festive season sales click this year, he says. Mukhtyar also says that most car are likely to reduce their spends on print and television advertising, increasing their bet on digital advertising instead.

Experts say that a combination of pent-up demand and the need to own a personal vehicle amid the health crisis has fueled auto sales since June. Some analysts and industry executives argue that this is one reason why companies need not resort to desperate sales measures during the festive season.

“Given that there is a surge in demand, we do not see the need to offer any extra discounts. In fact, we believe that across the industry the consumer offers will be similar or lower than last year, says Veejay Nakra chief executive, auto division, Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M).

Tarun Garg, director, sales and marketing at Hyundai Motor India, is even more confident. “For us the festivals have started even before the season began,” he said, alluding to a good response the company has received for its newly launched models including the Creta, Verna and Aura.

In August, Hyundai has already reached 100 per cent of last year’s average in terms of sales, claims Garg, adding that sales are in an “auto-pilot mode” and that there is no need for an additional push.

Hyundai has also enhanced its share of digital in the overall media mix for cost effectiveness and better results, Garg says. Similarly, M&M has created several digital interventions, across the purchase cycle. This will ensure that apart from maintaining social distancing, it is able to reach out to its customers in a cost-effective manner.