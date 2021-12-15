Jio, WhatsApp signal a deeper embrace in online retail and digital payments

-
ALSO READ
Why is JioMart's B2B model bad news for wholesale distributors?
TMS Ep62: Paytm, JioMart, Q&A with Marc Faber, long & short positions
Retailers and customers can now place orders on JioMart using WhatsApp
B2B e-commerce startup Udaan gives Reliance's JioMart a run for its money
Reliance, Tata superapps gear up for battle royale in e-commerce space
-
JioMart will roll out a conversational e-commerce on WhatsApp which will allow users to order essentials like grocery and snacks both on demand and via subscriptions next year, Reliance Jio executives Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani said at Meta’s (formerly Facebook) Fuel for India 2021 event on Wednesday.
The feature to order directly from JioMart has currently been piloted for a section of WhatsApp users only as it is in its trial mode. Users will be able to order on the go or even avail subscription of daily needs from JioMart through WhatsApp.
“We currently have over half a million retailers on JioMart. We intend to build out native features with WhatsApp that will not only help users shop seamlessly, but also help merchants increase their margins, stock assortment and get closer to a larger customer base,” said Akash Ambani, director and head of strategy at Reliance Jio Platforms.
The Reliance Jio executives also unveiled the prototype of a feature which will allow Jio users to recharge their prepaid Jio services through the messaging platform’s UPI service.
Pilot for payments
WhatsApp also announced a pilot program of adopting 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra aiming to familiarise villagers with access to digital payments through its payments service.
Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, said, “At WhatsApp we are committed to help accelerate financial inclusion in the country. We have started this pilot program in 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra as part of our mission to onboard the next 500 million to the digital payments ecosystem. We believe that WhatsApp’s ease of use and reliability can promote the adoption of UPI with users across, including those at the bottom of the pyramid.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU