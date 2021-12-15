Jio, WhatsApp signal a deeper embrace in online retail and digital payments

will roll out a conversational e-commerce on which will allow users to order essentials like grocery and snacks both on demand and via subscriptions next year, Reliance Jio executives Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani said at Meta’s (formerly Facebook) Fuel for India 2021 event on Wednesday.

The feature to order directly from has currently been piloted for a section of users only as it is in its trial mode. Users will be able to order on the go or even avail subscription of daily needs from through

“We currently have over half a million retailers on JioMart. We intend to build out native features with WhatsApp that will not only help users shop seamlessly, but also help merchants increase their margins, stock assortment and get closer to a larger customer base,” said Akash Ambani, director and head of strategy at Reliance Jio Platforms.

The Reliance Jio executives also unveiled the prototype of a feature which will allow Jio users to recharge their prepaid Jio services through the messaging platform’s UPI service.

Pilot for payments

WhatsApp also announced a pilot program of adopting 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra aiming to familiarise villagers with access to through its payments service.

Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, said, “At WhatsApp we are committed to help accelerate financial inclusion in the country. We have started this pilot program in 500 villages across Karnataka and Maharashtra as part of our mission to onboard the next 500 million to the ecosystem. We believe that WhatsApp’s ease of use and reliability can promote the adoption of UPI with users across, including those at the bottom of the pyramid.