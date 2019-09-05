JioFiber plans launched, basic subscription starts at Rs 699 per month

on Thursday launched its optic fibre-based broadband service. Rentals will start at Rs 699 and will go up to Rs 8,499. The lowest tariff will start with 100 Mbps speed. Most tariff plans come with access to all the services.

Launched on August 12, the service offers a free HD TV set, free voice calls for life from landline, 100 megabit (mbps) to 1 GBPS broadband speed.

UPCOMING JIOFIBER SERVICES:

1. Ultra-high-speed broadband (up to 1 Gbps)

2. Free domestic voice calling, conferencing and international calling

3. TV video calling and conferencing

4. Entertainment OTT apps

5. Gaming

6. Home Networking

7. Device Security

8. VR Experience

9. Premium Content Platform

Bronze plan for Rs 699:

The first JioFiber monthly plan will cost Rs 699 month, it will offer a total of 100GB data with 100 Mbps standard speed and an option for 50GB extension in the form of vouchers. After the data limit is exhausted, the speed will be reduced to 1Mbps. Subscribers will also get free voice calls along with free TV video calling, zero-latency gaming subscription, home networking to share content at home as well as outside - all for free. This plan will also offer Norton Device Security for up to five devices.

Silver plan for Rs 849:

The Silver plan will cost Rs 849 per month and it will also offer network speeds of 100Mbps as standard. Subscribers will get up to 200GB data per month and will be able to expand up to additional 200GB via coupons. Rest of the benefits remains same such as voice calling, video calling, gaming, home networking and device security with five members.

Under the JioFiber Welcome Offer, subscribers will get three months of free access to all the OTT apps available on Jio Set Top Box.

Gold plan for Rs 1,299 per month:

With the Gold plan, customers will get network speeds of up to 250Mbps as standard and 500GB data per month with an additional 250GB data. Rest of the benefits remains same such as voice calling, video calling, gaming, home networking and device security with five members.

However, with this plan under the JioFiber Welcome Offer, you will get free annual subscription to all the OTT apps.

Diamond Plan for Rs 2,499 per month

The Diamond plan will offer the speed of 500Mbps for the validity duration and subscribers will get 1250GB data with an additional 250GB data in the form of coupons. Rest of the benefits remains same such as voice calling, video calling, gaming, home networking and device security with five members. However, subscribers will also get platform access to the VR experience and premium content (First Day-First Show movies, special sports content pack).

Under the JioFiber Welcome Offer, you will get free annual subscription to all the OTT apps.

Platinum Plan for Rs 3,999 per month

With this plan, subscribers will get speeds of up to 1Gbps and unlimited data quota of 2500GB. After this, the speeds will drop to 1Mbps. Rest of the benefits remains same such as voice calling, video calling, gaming, home networking and device security with five members. However, subscribers will also get platform access to the VR experience and premium content (First Day-First Show movies, special sports content pack).

Under the JioFiber Welcome Offer, you will get free annual subscription to all the OTT apps.

Titanium Plan for Rs 8,499 per month

The Titanium plan will cost Rs 8,499 pe rmonth and it will offer 1Gbps network speed. However, the subscriber will get up to 5000GB data quota in a month. Rest of the benefits remains same such as voice calling, video calling, gaming, home networking and device security with five members. However, subscribers will also get platform access to the VR experience and premium content (First Day-First Show movies, special sports content pack).

Under the JioFiber Welcome Offer, you will get free annual subscription to all the OTT apps.

JioFiber Forever annual plans:

Bronze plan for Rs 8,388 (Rs 699 per month)

Under the Bronze annual plan, subscribers will have to pay Rs 699 per month as a monthly rental plan. This plan will offer speeds of up to 100Mbps and will offer total data quota of 1,200GB per month. With this plan, subscribers will get a Jio Home gateway and the 4K Set Top Box as complimentary. Under the Welcome Offer, subscribers will get a Muse 2 6W Bluetooth speaker worth Rs 2,999 for free.



JIOFIBER WELCOME OFFER

1. Every JioFiber user will get unprecedented value on subscribing to JioForever annual plans

2. With JioForever annual plan, users can get the following:

a. Jio Home Gateway

b. Jio 4K Set Top Box

c. Television Set (in Gold plan and above)

d. Subscription to your favourite OTT apps

e. Unlimited Voice and Data

JioFiber users can choose a Welcome Offer from various price points available.

HOW TO GET JIOFIBER:

1. Visit www.jio.com or download MyJio app

2. Register for JioFiber services

3. If JioFiber is available in your area, our service representatives will get in touch with you

FOR EXISTING JIOFIBER CUSTOMERS:

1. For existing JioFiber users, Jio will get in touch with you for upgrading your services

2. Please download MyJio app, as all communication with users will happen on the MyJio app

3. On recharging with a monthly/quarterly/annual plan of their choice, every JioFiber user will get a Set

Top Box to enjoy the full bouquet of services