JioMart shakes up online grocery picture despite being late to party

The pecking order in the $2-billion online grocery market in India has been shaken up by newcomer JioMart. Based on orders per day, JioMart, the two-month-old e-commerce venture of Reliance Industries (RIL), is ahead of rivals BigBasket and Amazon, numbers shared by these firms and sourced from the industry indicate.

While JioMart is doing 250,000 orders per day, as disclosed by RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday, BigBasket is doing 220,000 orders per day. Amazon, on the other hand, is doing 150,000 orders per day, persons in the know said, via its grocery ...