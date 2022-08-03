Jitendra New EV inks pact with FAE Bikes to supply 12K e-scooters

Nasik-based EV maker Jitendra New EV Tech on Tuesday said it will supply 12,000 units of its JMT 1000-3K electric scooters worth Rs 120 crore to logistics company FAE Bikes under a deal.

FAE Bikes will offer these scooters on rent to EV customers, who want to take a trial run prior to buying one as well to those who want to have it without acquiring it, across Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad, the company said in a statement.

Equipped with a 1000-W motor powered by a 3.12 Kwh battery, JMT 1000-3K claims to run up to 126 kilometre on single charge, it said.