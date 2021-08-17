JK Tech rebrands itself with new website, logo after nearly 25 years

JK Tech, an services company, has rebranded itself with a new corporate website and logo, its first rebranding after two and a half decades.

The website features a clean and modern design, with seamless and simplified user interface, portraying JK Tech as a young and vibrant organisation.

“JK Tech 2.0 shows the world that we are always ready to redefine and reinvent ourselves. It also emphasizes on the fact that we are a young and vibrant company that thinks on its feet. The unveiling of our new logo on the summit of Mount Everest, by itself is a testament of who we are and how we want to portray ourselves. With us, you can imagine a future that promises progress, through innovation, agility and customer satisfaction,” said Aloke Paskar, CEO and president of JK Tech.

The new branding features a curation of primary and secondary colours. Primary colors evoke the values that JK Tech as an organisation strive to stand for.

“JK Tech 2.0 reflects our future orientation, new goals, services, and values. Through this rebranding, we stay current, especially in social branding. Our focus has always been to deliver unrivaled modernization and automation services, helping customers unlock digital adaptation in its full potential. A new brand identity will reaffirm our vision for the company, within our employees and our customers; current and new,” said Tanuj Singh, head - Marketing and Alliances, JK Tech.