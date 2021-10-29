JUST IN
Karnataka Bank's net profit up 5% at Rs 126 crore in September qtr
Business Standard

JK Tyre profit falls 41% in September quarter on back of rising input costs

Revenue from operations rose 31 per cent to Rs 2,986.66 crore year-on-year

Topics
JK Tyre | Q2 results

BS Reporter 

JK Tyre
JK Tyre’s net profit declined 41 per cent to Rs 64.96 crore for the second quarter ended September on the back of rising input costs.
.

Revenue from operations rose 31 per cent to Rs 2,986.66 crore year-on-year. Raghupati Singh­ania, chairman and mana­ging director, said: “The sales in the replacement market registe­red healthy growth whereas institutional sales recorded a quantum jump in the quarter.”
.

First Published: Fri, October 29 2021. 00:06 IST

.