Joblessness a bigger worry of urban Indians than Covid-19: Survey

Thanks to the Covid-19 vaccination drive and dwindling number of critical cases, fear of the pandemic is no more top on the minds of Indians. If the latest global survey titled 'What worries the world' by market research company Ipsos for February is anything to go by, is now the biggest fear.

“Corona vaccines and vaccination drives have largely mitigated worry levels around Covid-19. now occupies the pole position as the biggest worry of urban Indians. The pandemic and the lockdown led to massive job losses and, of course, job creation has not seen much traction as the economy is in the recovery mode," said Ipsos India Chief Executive Amit Adarkar.

However, despite being their biggest worry, 68 per cent urban Indians are optimistic that the country is moving in the right direction, thereby placing India second globally in the order of optimism. “India is a highly resilient market. And optimism is something every Indian across demographics counts on, to tide over tough times. Even when everything is not hunky dory, Indians do not lose hope," said Adarkar.

The survey was conducted in 27 countries through the Ipsos Online Panel system.