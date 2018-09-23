Jonty Rhodes to promote Isuzu Motors India's utility vehicle 'V-Cross'

To use a cliche, cricket is not merely a sport in India but a religion. To leverage this wild following for the sport cutting across gender and age cohorts, Isuzu Motors has signed up former South African cricketing legend and adventure enthusiast, Jonty Rhodes, as ambassador for its utility vehicle, the V-Cross.

Its hopes are not misplaced — in 2017-18, sales of SUVs in India grew much faster than passenger cars fuelled by new age compact models. According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, 0.92 million SUVs were sold in 2017-18 compared to 0.76 million a year ...