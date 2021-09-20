JSPL upgrades tracks with 5th generation auto tech for unmanned inspection

Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) has upgraded its rails inspection line to ensure defect-free specialty rails. These rails are offered to the likes of Indian Railway, Metro Rail Services, Ircon and other subsidiaries of Indian

“We are continuously upgrading our facilities to eliminate human dependence in Rails inspection. The new line will enable JSPL to enhance the production and inspection capacity of Rails up to One million tonnes per annum,” said JSPL’s Managing Director, V R Sharma.

“The complete set of equipment for this line is equipped with 5th Generation cutting edge automation technology. This includes an Online Profile cum surface inspection system from Next-sense of Austria, New Ultrasonic Testing Machine and 360-degree Brushing Machine from Alpine Metal-Tech of Austria,” a statement from JSPL said.

JSPL is the only producer of head-hardened rail grades 1080 HH & 1175 HT for a heavy axle load of more than 25 tonnes and high-speed application in the country. It also produces Rails in grades R 260 and 880 for 60E1, ZU 1-60 and 60E1A1 profiles. JSPL said it has also supplied R350HT Grade Rails to its overseas customers.