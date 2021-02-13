JSW Cement digitising its sales and marketing operations

-
JSW Cement, a part of $12 billion JSW Group, on Friday said it is digitising its sales & marketing operations.
The move will provide its channel partners ease of doing business by leveraging Artificial Intelligence-based digital interventions, JSW Cement said in a statement.
JSW Cement has partnered with Yalochat, leading conversational commerce service provider, which enables the company to upsell, transact and provide better service to its customers over messaging apps like WhatsApp.
"Our digital transformation will ensure the ease of doing business to our customers through continued improvements in the overall Brand experience combined with efficient operations for well-synchronized & timely deliveries," JSW Cement Managing Director Parth Jindal said.
JSW Cement has a presence in East, West & Southern regions of India.
It has manufacturing units at Vijayanagar in Karnataka, Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh, Salboni in West Bengal, Jajpur in Odisha and Dolvi in Maharashtra.
