JSW Cement enters construction chemical segment with green product category

Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Cement has entered the construction chemical sector with the launch of a unique green product range in the category.
The sector offers new opportunities for JSW Cement to combine innovation in concrete mix products with responsible construction as the product range consumes less water during application.
Also, it replaces use of river sand during concreting with screen slag, thereby conserving natural resources and contributing to prevention of landslides, floods and air pollution.
This makes JSW Cement’s construction chemical products, one of the most environment-friendly range currently available in the market.
Currently, there exists a critical need in the market for consistent quality and regular supply of raw materials for making concrete. An unorganized market for the same also restricts the choice of credible supplies for contractors and individual home builders. All these issues are being addressed by JSW Cement’s Construction chemicals products, which offer consistent and credible quality and availability throughout the year.
“JSW is committed to finding new avenues to preserve natural resources. In the cement business, we launched India’s first Green cement more than a decade ago. We are reiterating our commitment to responsible construction by rolling out a unique environment friendly construction chemicals range. Our focus on process re-engineering ensures that all our products are future ready and are aligned with India’s climate change commitments to reduce carbon emissions and conserve natural resources,” the release quoted G. Veera Babu, chief manufacturing officer of JSW Cement as saying.
The manufacturing unit located a Vijaynagar, in Karnataka will use in-house raw material thereby allowing us greater control over Quality and consistency during the manufacturing process.
“The construction chemicals & drymix industry sector is roughly Rs 12000 Cr with an expected CAGR of 10% over the next few years. With advances in green product technologies, this sector will see a dynamic shift from conventional construction mix ratios to extracted by-product engineered compositions. These product segments are expected to grow four-folds by FY25,” the release quoted Mubin Hussain, business head, construction chemicals at JSW Cement as saying.
The company’s product range comprises Enduro Plast readymix plaster, Krysta Leakproof integral crystalline waterproofing compound and Duraflor floor hardner.
With the exponential growth seen over the years in the construction chemicals category, JSW’s focus on dry-mix mortar market is expected to reach a contribution of 10 percent for JSW Cement’s consolidated revenues within the next 4-5 years.
