JUST IN
Suzlon Energy looks to pare debt by Rs 583.5 crore after rights issue
Chinese EV maker BYD to launch 1st passenger car in India amid global push
India's startup sector sees 80% drop in Q3 funding, slowdown to continue
Financial status of Indian airlines likely to remain under pressure: ICRA
What is 'Google Tax' or Diverted Profits Tax and the Singapore case?
Amazon to invest over 1 bn Euros to electrify delivery fleet in Europe
TCS to give full variable pay to 70 per cent employees in Q2FY23: Report
Tata to triple Zoya stores by 2027 as India's new rich fuel brand expansion
As consulting firms enter tech, problems grow for Indian IT companies
India's e-retail market to increase to $150 bn-$170 bn by 2027: Report
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Startup funding drops by 80% YoY to $3 bn in Q3 of Calendar 2022: Tracxn
Business Standard

JSW Cement to invest over Rs 3,200 crore in new plants in MP and UP

The combined cement capacity of these units will be 5 million tonnes per annum

Topics
JSW | cement firms | Uttar Pradesh

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

JSW Cement enters construction chemical segment with green product category
The acquisition of the India Cements Madhya Pradesh unit puts JSW Cement on its path to achieve 50 mtpa with a pan-India footprint in the next few years.

JSW Cement is planning to invest over Rs 3,200 crore to establish an integrated greenfield cement manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh and a split grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh. The combined cement capacity of these units will be 5 million tonnes per annum (mtpa).

The announcement comes a day after the company picked up India Cements’ Madhya Pradesh unit for Rs 477 crore.

With this, JSW Cement will have access to limestone reserves of about 106 million tonnes, including a mining lease valid until 2065. The limestone mine is spread over about 500 hectares in Panna District of Madhya Pradesh, it said.

The company has also secured most of the regulatory approvals for mining operations and is pursuing requisite approvals for setting up the integrated cement manufacturing facilities.

JSW Cement’s integrated manufacturing facility will be located adjacent to this mining reserve.

Parth Jindal, managing director, JSW Cement said the strategic investment marks the company's entry into central Indian market and is one of the biggest investments in India made through the Group's cement business.

"I look forward to working with the Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh governments to create substantial employment opportunities in both these States," he said.

The acquisition of the India Cements Madhya Pradesh unit puts JSW Cement on its path to achieve 50 mtpa with a pan-India footprint in the next few years. By 2024-2025, the company is looking to touch 25 mtpa from 17 mtpa now.

The proposed investment includes an integrated cement plant with 2.5 mtpa clinker capacity, 2.5 mtpa grinding capacity, 15 MW Waste Heat Recovery System, a modern residential colony in Madhya Pradesh and a 2.5 mtpa grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on JSW

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 15:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.