JSW Energy net profit remains flat at Rs 352 crore in September quarter

on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit remained almost at Rs 352.12 crore in the September quarter this financial year.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 352.98 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

The total income declined to Rs 1,999.52 crore in the second quarter, from Rs 2,231.85 crore in the same period last year.

On the Covid situation, the company said there is no uncertainty in meeting the financial obligation in the foreseeable future.

The company has only one reportable operating segment that is power generation.