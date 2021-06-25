JSW Energy posts 27% decline in profit to Rs 795 cr, income slides 16%

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 cancelled: BCCI, teams may lose more than Rs 3,000 crore
Lagging behind: Brokerage firm CLSA flags 'odd' Indian financials trend
Centre surpasses its revenue targets but higher food subsidy cancels gains
Divergence in revenue estimates due to early Budget or lack of discipline?
Budget 2021 boosts financials; ICICI, IndusInd, IDBI Bank jump over 10%
-
JSW Energy reported a 27 per cent decline in its profit, to Rs 795 crore, during financial year 2020-21 over last year. During the same period, the company's total income was down by 16 per cent to Rs 7,159 crore.
The company attributed the slip in profit to the Covid-19 pandemic and the decline of merchant power sales. “Merchant power sales has witnessed lower demand due to economic slowdown, and consequential impact on tariff. Based on present assumption and gradual improvement in merchant demand, the management does not expect any medium to long term impact on the business of the Group,” said the stock market filing of JSW Energy.
For the quarter ending March 2021, the company reported a net profit of 106 crore, as against Rs 108 crore profit booked during a similar period during FY20. The company registered total income of Rs 1614 crore during the quarter ending March 2021.
JSW Energy has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per Equity Share of Rs 10 (20%), subject to approval during the upcoming Annual General Meeting.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU